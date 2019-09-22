Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Raised Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Position by $3.38 Million; Chatham Capital Group Increases Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 39.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 32,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 115,086 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01 million, up from 82,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $110. About 1.16M shares traded or 139.52% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 1,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 16,508 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00M, up from 15,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $388.25. About 2.13 million shares traded or 97.46% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Net $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – Sikorsky Invites Applications to 9th Annual Entrepreneurial Challenge; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact for Sustainment Support; Expected to Be Completed February 2023; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS IT IS FIRST OF MANY; 13/04/2018 – Pentagon hires software guru, will focus on F-35 jet; 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 02/05/2018 – LMT: @BuckSexton military c130 just crashed in Savanna Ga – ! $LMT

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Camden Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Camden Property Trust Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Camden CEO Ric Campo named chairman of Port Houston Commission – Houston Business Journal” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Camden Property Trust Prices $600 Million 3.150% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029 – Business Wire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Is Yielding 3.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc by 15,993 shares to 17,853 shares, valued at $357,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hersha Hospitality Tr by 19,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,021 shares, and cut its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold CPT shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 86.18 million shares or 0.38% less from 86.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.04% stake. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 216,293 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Amp Investors invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Virtu Finance Lc owns 3,142 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 222 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0.18% or 1.09 million shares. Linscomb Williams Inc holds 0.04% or 5,122 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.01% or 35,855 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 12,300 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communication LP has invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 0.04% or 9,324 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Corporation, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 27,470 shares.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $397.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 21,140 shares to 236,324 shares, valued at $19.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian accumulated 1,460 shares. Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.53% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Budros Ruhlin Roe stated it has 2,194 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0.07% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Btr Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.33% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company reported 2,463 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 26,198 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bailard Inc holds 6,399 shares. 556 were accumulated by Webster Fincl Bank N A. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va invested in 0.08% or 759 shares. City Hldgs has invested 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Private Tru Na has 0.39% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wright Ser holds 1.84% or 13,293 shares in its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Lc holds 0.45% or 28,220 shares.