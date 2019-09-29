Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Raised Its Regency Ctrs (REG) Stake by $4.35 Million as Share Value Declined; Capital Innovations Has Lowered Its Stake in United States Stl New (X) by $1.06 Million

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 65,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 207,335 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.84M, up from 141,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 847,035 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 81.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 70,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 15,840 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243,000, down from 86,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 13.10 million shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 22/03/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: Australia will be temporarily exempt from US steel and aluminium import tariffs, The White House; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corp Provides Full-Yr 2018 Guidance; 09/03/2018 – Barry Melnkovic Advances to Senior Vice President; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Lifts Earnings Forecast on Mill Restart, Trump Tariff; 17/04/2018 – MasterMetals: Argentina expects exemption from US steel, aluminum import tariffs; 13/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT A PRICE EQUAL TO 100% OF THEIR FACE VALUE; 12/03/2018 – US Steel: Market Conditions From Steel Import Tariffs to Be Clearer Over Next Several Months; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Rev $3.15B; 12/03/2018 – Coal News: US steel tariffs to have limited impact to global coking coal supply: sources – Platts

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 152,802 shares to 545,037 shares, valued at $14.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Front Yd Residential Corp by 31,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,035 shares, and cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Telos Cap Management has 0.13% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% or 705 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0.07% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,854 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 28,255 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 12.06 million shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 76,862 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 31,491 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 42,574 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 2.35M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 109 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Earnest Prtnrs has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 107 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG).

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 107.26% or $1.92 from last year’s $1.79 per share. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.89% negative EPS growth.