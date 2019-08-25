Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Cut Stake in Geo Group New (GEO) as Market Value Declined; Capital Fund Management Sa Maintains Position in Merck & Co (Put) (MRK)

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Put) (MRK) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 137,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.18 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Under Global Strategic Collaboration; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Updates on Consumer Health, New Launches — Earnings Review; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 08/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NEW TABLET FORMULATION REDUCES DOSING TO TWO TABLETS TWICE DAILY; 08/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 32.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 53,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 111,159 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 164,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 650,980 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell-side stops covering U.S. prisons – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GEO Group +3.5% after boosting year FFO guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The GEO Group’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 159,000 shares to 470,800 shares, valued at $26.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning (Put) (NYSE:OC) by 49,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,500 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (Put) (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa-based Miles Inc has invested 0.67% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 5,000 shares. Brinker Cap Inc stated it has 133,910 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 31,764 are owned by Penobscot Investment Mgmt. Hengehold Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,341 shares. Strategic Llc invested in 0.68% or 21,226 shares. Regents Of The University Of California holds 2.77% or 21,600 shares. Washington Cap Inc holds 27,794 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Tru Department Mb Bank N A stated it has 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 43,944 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Ashfield Limited Company, California-based fund reported 81,839 shares. Blair William And Il stated it has 477,479 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Portland Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 16,914 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank stated it has 0.55% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.03M shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs new use for Merck’s Keytruda – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.