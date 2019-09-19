Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Lowered Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Holding; Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund (EGF) Has 1.75 Sentiment

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) stake by 20.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 26,877 shares as Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB)’s stock rose 3.79%. The Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 101,662 shares with $20.66 million value, down from 128,539 last quarter. Avalonbay Cmntys Inc now has $29.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $210.54. About 42,016 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97

Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (EGF) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.25, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 7 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 4 reduced and sold their stakes in Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 3.64 million shares, up from 3.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment is 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 33 investors sold AVB shares while 136 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 139.52 million shares or 12.33% more from 124.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. AvalonBay has $22900 highest and $19400 lowest target. $219.88’s average target is 4.44% above currents $210.54 stock price. AvalonBay had 16 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $21000 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11 with “Equal-Weight”. SunTrust maintained AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) rating on Tuesday, August 27. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $21800 target. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Monday, March 25 report.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) stake by 75,249 shares to 122,372 valued at $5.65M in 2019Q2. It also upped Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) stake by 17,995 shares and now owns 121,725 shares. Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) was raised too.

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 3.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.28 per share. AVB’s profit will be $328.19M for 22.40 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.52% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 3,070 shares traded. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.