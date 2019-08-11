Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Cut Its Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Holding; Barr E S & Co Decreased By $1.65 Million Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) stake by 32.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 78,222 shares as Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO)’s stock declined 7.00%. The Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 160,452 shares with $10.82M value, down from 238,674 last quarter. Vornado Rlty Tr now has $11.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 1.26 million shares traded or 29.92% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M

Barr E S & Co decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 6.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barr E S & Co sold 15,096 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Barr E S & Co holds 213,797 shares with $23.37M value, down from 228,893 last quarter. American Express Co now has $104.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 2.08M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.16 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 4. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $13200 target in Monday, July 22 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 3. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bar Harbor Tru accumulated 4.92% or 80,895 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 19,120 shares. Natixis has 0.36% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The New York-based D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hl Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Prudential Plc reported 2.85M shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 61,827 shares. Hillsdale Inv holds 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 5,510 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt holds 0.55% or 53,120 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Mgmt has 0.55% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 11,950 shares. Sprucegrove Investment accumulated 0.91% or 124,800 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 18,270 shares. Finance Counselors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 7,031 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 234,420 shares stake. Chemical Comml Bank holds 0.76% or 61,366 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vornado Realty has $76 highest and $71 lowest target. $73’s average target is 17.88% above currents $61.93 stock price. Vornado Realty had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $72 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of VNO in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating.