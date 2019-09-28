Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Cut Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Stake by $5.46 Million as Market Value Rose; Bahl & Gaynor Has Lowered Its Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $345,492 as Market Value Declined

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 26,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 101,662 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.66M, down from 128,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $214.27. About 661,584 shares traded or 9.75% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 48.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 6,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 6,724 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $366,000, down from 13,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 3.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.28 per share. AVB’s profit will be $328.19M for 22.79 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.52% EPS growth.

