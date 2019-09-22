Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Boosted Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Holding by $14.16 Million; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Spinnaker Trust Has Cut Position by $313,120

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 16,448 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 20,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM HOLDER T. ROWE PRICE SAID TO VOTE BROADCOM SLATE; 22/03/2018 – China blames U.S. for staggering trade surplus as tariffs loom; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom’s proposed merger with Qualcomm is a threat to the development of the U.S.’s mobile communication network; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 14/05/2018 – After Trump pledge to help China’s ZTE, Commerce eyes changes; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM: QUALCOMM FAILED TO DISCLOSE UNILATERAL REQUEST; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – BROADCOM HAS BEEN INTERACTING WITH CFIUS “FOR WEEKS” AND MADE TWO WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS TO CFIUS

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 414.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 354,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 439,469 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.74 million, up from 85,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 2.67M shares traded or 277.17% up from the average. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7,234 shares to 185,095 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays 3 (IEI) by 3,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Total Usd Bond Mar (IUSB).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Lc accumulated 637 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) invested in 4,933 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 834,882 are owned by Saturna. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited invested 0.24% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Livingston Group Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) reported 25,052 shares. 197,438 were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Captrust Financial owns 95,748 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.36% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 336,708 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Invests. 435 are held by Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability. First Allied Advisory Services Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 90,300 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.21% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 428,901 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com has 0.2% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 30,993 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Commerce Of America has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ci invested in 0.04% or 89,365 shares.

