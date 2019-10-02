Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Lifted Its Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holding by $2.61 Million; As Lear (LEA) Stock Price Declined, Moon Capital Management LP Cut Holding

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 43.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 32,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 107,865 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67M, up from 75,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $78.85. About 1.21 million shares traded or 48.60% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 17,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $111.81. About 369,314 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 12 shares. Moreover, Rdl Fincl has 0.15% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Spitfire Limited Liability Co holds 35,127 shares or 5.12% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Management Ab invested in 255,027 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,150 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% or 113,659 shares. Ftb Incorporated has 173 shares. Euclidean Technology Mngmt Llc has invested 1.87% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Gam Holding Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 7,876 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 8,834 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Com Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Global Endowment Mgmt Lp owns 2,980 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Limited Company has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 679 are held by Huntington Bancorporation.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $292.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc by 60,690 shares to 182,963 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 EPS, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.06 million for 8.01 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Com holds 6,774 shares. 2,617 were reported by First Hawaiian Fincl Bank. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Ameriprise Fin owns 737,982 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Lc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.19% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 62,500 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 459 shares. The New York-based Beech Hill Advsr has invested 0.91% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 14,829 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 130,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 6,217 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Andra Ap owns 43,400 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:CXP) by 67,897 shares to 42,159 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 48,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,478 shares, and cut its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT).

