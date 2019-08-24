Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Cut Sun Cmntys (SUI) Holding by $4.48 Million; As Duke Energy (DUK) Market Valuation Declined, Cohen & Steers Has Upped Holding

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 37,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 78,237 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27 million, down from 116,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $147.82. About 490,091 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) by 42.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 433,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.52M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 2.78M shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 216,350 shares to 111,248 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 192,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,604 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% or 12,327 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co accumulated 2,359 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 9,881 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 141,791 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Citizens & Northern invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 7,270 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. 2,598 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Kistler has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo reported 280,139 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw accumulated 19,158 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial holds 1.09 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Grp reported 354,034 shares. Washington National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Winch Advisory Svcs reported 106 shares. Uss Invest Management Limited holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 416,920 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Gp has 2.62% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Morgan Stanley reported 202,565 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). First Mercantile Tru invested in 2,283 shares. The New Mexico-based Hanseatic has invested 0.16% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 37,981 shares. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Green Street Ltd stated it has 63,900 shares or 4.19% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 14,149 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). 2.10 million are held by Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 174,836 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 22,795 shares. Honeywell reported 34,837 shares. Aviva Pcl has invested 0.04% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75 million for 26.02 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

