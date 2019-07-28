Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Trimmed Its Stake in Kimco Rlty (KIM) by $3.33 Million; As Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Valuation Declined, Matthew 25 Management Upped by $2.59 Million Its Holding

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 404,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $641.83M market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 248,204 shares traded or 59.98% up from the average. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 29.57% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 185,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,323 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, down from 563,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 3.39M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 40,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co. Lp by 255,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 925,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

