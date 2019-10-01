Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Position in Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Has Cut by $3.85 Million; As Boston Beer (SAM) Stock Value Rose, Lpl Financial Upped Its Position

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 106,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 77,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, down from 184,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 955,432 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 79.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 2,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 6,381 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, up from 3,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $370.77. About 170,323 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 516,292 shares. The California-based Meridian Invest Counsel has invested 0.61% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Next Grp Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 7,931 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 0% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 100,711 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 365,711 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Fort Washington Advisors Incorporated Oh holds 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) or 14,081 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 13,071 shares. Meeder Asset reported 446 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cipher Lp has 87,366 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) or 261,826 shares. State Street has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 332 shares stake.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.54M for 13.96 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 61,394 shares to 141,047 shares, valued at $17.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 63,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold SAM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 0.10% less from 8.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.11% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 27,303 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 14,798 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). First Savings Bank Sioux Falls reported 0.78% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Profund Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 0.16% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 385,378 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Texas-based Next Financial Group has invested 0.01% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). California-based Los Angeles And Equity has invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Salem Inv Counselors holds 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) or 100 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,907 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Moreover, Putnam Fl has 0.03% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 1,051 shares.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 22,044 shares to 83,746 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calamos Conv Opp And Inc Fd (CHI) by 87,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,335 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.