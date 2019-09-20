Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Cut Stake in Chatham Lodging Tr (CLDT) by $461,754 as Stock Value Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Holder Prime Capital Management Company LTD Cut Position

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 111,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 654,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92 million, down from 765,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $180.46. About 15.10M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Chatham Lodging Tr (CLDT) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 25,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.61% . The institutional investor held 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $316,000, down from 42,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Chatham Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $848.31 million market cap company. It closed at $18.08 lastly. It is down 15.95% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Chatham Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDT); 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Total Hotel Rev $310.8M-$316.6M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Down 1.5% to Up 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Industrywide RevPAR Flat to Up 3%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $74M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS 57c-EPS 70c; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $26.5M-Net $32.5M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Flat to Up 1.5%

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.98 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Alibaba – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Yahoo News” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30B and $437.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 261,472 shares to 5.39 million shares, valued at $193.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The New Tax Law’s Qualified Business Income Deduction – Seeking Alpha” on January 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Rising Tide Lifts All Boats – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “QBI Distributions Or Qualified Dividends, Which Is Better? – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2019. More interesting news about Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Chatham Lodging Trust Sells Western Pennsylvania Hotels – Business Wire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chatham Lodging Trust: Why This 6.3%-Yielding Top-Shelf Lodging REIT Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold CLDT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.21 million shares or 5.12% more from 39.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 7,764 shares. Us State Bank De accumulated 0% or 248 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Mirae Asset has invested 0.05% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Northern Tru invested 0.01% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Macquarie Gru Limited holds 16,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 26,200 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Com owns 1.68M shares. Moreover, Ls Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Forward Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.57% or 771,490 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 50,420 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 3,000 shares.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 32,476 shares to 115,086 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 17,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41,000 activity.

Analysts await Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. CLDT’s profit will be $26.74 million for 7.93 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Chatham Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.