Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Decreased Its Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Stake as Share Price Declined; Apple Com (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 44,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 29,264 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $782,000, down from 74,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 54,140 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 118,925 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.54M, down from 124,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $221.78. About 8.96M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 10,486 shares to 43,024 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 213,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 8.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $33.07 million for 16.80 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.45 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $562.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond Etf by 40,380 shares to 239,680 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2022 Corporate Bond Etf by 33,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corporate Bond Etf.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.