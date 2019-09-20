Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Upped Position in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) by $3.46 Million as Stock Rose; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $6.16 Million as Share Price Declined

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 181,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 752,384 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.84 million, down from 933,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.16. About 524,613 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 05/05/2018 – Drug&DeviceLaw: Shameless Plug: ACI’s and HP’s Legal, Regulatory, and Business Conference on 3D Printing + Discount Code for; 06/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 159.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 75,249 shares as the company's stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 122,372 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65 million, up from 47,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 562,748 shares traded or 37.72% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $14.01M for 67.00 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Com Nj holds 1.07M shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fdx Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 7,850 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 14,497 shares. Stifel Corporation has 28,506 shares. 496,994 were reported by Principal Financial. Artisan Prtn Partnership reported 0.14% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Caprock Group Inc Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). New York-based Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 97 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). State Street reported 3.97 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Shelton Mngmt holds 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 7,880 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles River Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 14,478 shares to 187,521 shares, valued at $26.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 0.05% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 34,942 shares. Commerce Bank & Trust has 15,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.03% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 528,896 were reported by Savings Bank Of America Corporation De. Hilton Cap Management owns 2,532 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 5.15 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Illinois-based Heitman Real Ltd Liability has invested 1.35% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Mirae Asset Global holds 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 42,413 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 207 shares. Proshare Llc invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 250 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 27,669 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Global Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Lpl Fin Ltd holds 0% or 12,868 shares in its portfolio.

