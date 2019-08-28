Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Cut Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) Holding By $1.92 Million; Aberdeen Global Income Fund Has 0.56 Sentiment

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) stake by 32.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 73,796 shares as Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT)’s stock declined 4.85%. The Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 151,402 shares with $3.98 million value, down from 225,198 last quarter. Hospitality Pptys Tr now has $3.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 1.03M shares traded or 15.81% up from the average. Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 11.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 10/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust Extends Maturities and Improves Pricing on $1.4B of Credit Facilities; 19/04/2018 – Hospitality Properties Raises Dividend to 53c Vs. 52c; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +2%; 13/04/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust Names John G. Murray as Managing Trustee; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q EPS 49c; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $528.6 MLN VS $488.6 MLN; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $1 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 10/05/2018 – HPT EXTENDS MATURITIES, CHANGES PRICING ON $1.4B CREDIT LINES; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST -AMENDED AGREEMENT INCLUDES THAT IN SOME CONDITIONS, MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS, BORROWINGS MAY BE INCREASED TO UP TO $2.3 BLN

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (FCO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.77, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 5 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 9 sold and decreased their positions in Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 726,791 shares, down from 771,238 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold HPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 118.22 million shares or 1.17% less from 119.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 7,902 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) for 25,547 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 2.41 million shares. Macquarie Limited holds 0.01% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) or 202,320 shares. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) for 17,506 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.02% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Wellington Group Inc Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) for 216,106 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). M&T State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.07% or 178,100 shares in its portfolio. Community Comml Bank Of Raymore has invested 13.43% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Huntington Financial Bank stated it has 0% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Columbia Asset holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) for 36,480 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT).

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 22,164 shares traded or 5.85% up from the average. Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The company has market cap of $72.07 million. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.