Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Maintains Holding in Genuine Parts Co (GPC); As Adtran (ADTN) Stock Value Declined, Bbt Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $410,985

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 68.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 27,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 12,833 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $196,000, down from 40,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 233,612 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Adtran; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – SECURED EPON BUSINESS FOR NORTH AMERICA FROM SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD; 30/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries; 21/04/2018 – DJ ADTRAN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADTN); 03/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 18, 2018; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas bought 11,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 192,975 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.99 million, up from 181,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $97.5. About 645,260 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 10,306 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 12,800 shares. Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.45% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Arrowstreet Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn holds 0.01% or 635 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 85,851 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Indiana-based First Merchants has invested 0.37% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Guardian Life Ins Co Of America reported 413 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Colony Group accumulated 46,592 shares. Paragon Cap Management Lc, Kansas-based fund reported 177 shares. Dakota Wealth, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,235 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.02% or 742,693 shares. 144,225 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited. Sei Invests Co has 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Fjarde Ap has 44,367 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 19,159 shares to 335,359 shares, valued at $25.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 14,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,369 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.54, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold ADTN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 0.97% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Fin Fincl Bank And invested in 0% or 79 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability reported 120,284 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp, Texas-based fund reported 3.65 million shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 7.38M shares. 12,836 were accumulated by Paloma Management Co. American International owns 35,754 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 0% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Invesco Ltd owns 386,598 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 11,503 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability reported 462,343 shares. 137,563 were reported by Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability Com. Washington-based Parametric Port Associates Ltd has invested 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Menta Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 12,391 shares. Art reported 21,416 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $478,092 for 286.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.