Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Increases Position in Costar Group (CSGP); Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Lifted Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Position by $6.76 Million as Share Price Rose

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas bought 17,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 79,567 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.09 million, up from 62,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.75B market cap company. It closed at $595 lastly. It is down 48.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37M, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $241.23. About 4.39 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 09/03/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s ‘unprecedented’ $2.6 billion compensation is too high, advisers say; 15/05/2018 – Nearly 30 executives have left Tesla since 2016. Here is every one of them; 20/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders vote on Elon Musk’s pay package Wednesday; 03/04/2018 – 04/03 The Cable – Tesla, Spotify & Fed; 16/04/2018 – Tesla under-counted worker injuries for a better safety record, report alleges; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs says electric car company Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations; 09/04/2018 – The crash has put a sharp focus on Tesla’s Autopilot technology, which allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel for extended periods under certain conditions; 25/05/2018 – Tesla agrees to settle class action over Autopilot billed as ‘safer’; 27/03/2018 – Tesla defends Autopilot record after Feds launch investigation into fatal crash; 02/04/2018 – NTSB unhappy over Tesla crash statement

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 104,098 shares to 449,550 shares, valued at $17.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 20,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,636 shares, and cut its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.