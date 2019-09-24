Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Increased Its Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) as Share Value Rose; Zacks Investment Management Has Decreased Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Position as Market Value Rose

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 6,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 91,343 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48M, down from 97,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $126.3. About 1.02M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas bought 261,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 768,858 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.44M, up from 507,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 1.69 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 123,089 shares to 89,093 shares, valued at $11.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 249,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,049 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,563 shares to 249,273 shares, valued at $45.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings.

