Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Increased Its Keycorp New (KEY) Holding; Holowesko Partners LTD Has Cut Stake in Baidu (BIDU) by $20.18 Million

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 84.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas bought 177,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 388,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89 million, up from 210,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 8.43M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 96.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 172,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $704,000, down from 178,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.82. About 1.50M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77M for 21.81 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 244,000 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $128.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 673,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 174,649 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $73.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 12,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,199 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

