Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Holding In Paychex (PAYX) Was Upped; As Genworth Financial (GNW) Stock Price Rose, Holder Shah Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 226,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 6.64 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62M, up from 6.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.205. About 693,787 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 59.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas bought 146,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 392,565 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30 million, up from 245,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $81.4. About 1.02 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 68,778 shares to 113,950 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 32,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,560 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).