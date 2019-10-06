Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Holding in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Lifted by $15.90 Million as Stock Rose; Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Raised Its Stake by $508,447 as Stock Price Rose

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 606.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas bought 201,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 234,446 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.72 million, up from 33,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 2.88 million shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 116.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 2,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 5,470 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $951,000, up from 2,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $194.45. About 1.99 million shares traded or 13.81% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,000 shares. 532,978 are held by Ameriprise. Quantbot Tech LP owns 4,859 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd has invested 0.32% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). First Republic Inv Management accumulated 6,824 shares. Hm Payson invested in 0.03% or 9,204 shares. Amp Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 105,993 shares. Samlyn Capital Lc holds 564,782 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.04% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 59,703 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs has 16,351 shares. Ellington Management Gp reported 2,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Board has 21,100 shares. First Manhattan owns 781 shares. Maryland Cap stated it has 3,419 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 1,650 shares.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 14,463 shares to 138,476 shares, valued at $39.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 148,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 447,331 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Vermont-based Maple Capital Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Co has 315 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Montgomery Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.73% or 9,600 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt owns 53,529 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 15,991 shares. 133 were reported by Farmers Merchants Incorporated. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 2.13 million shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.05% or 127,031 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 233,000 shares. Advisor Prtn Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 10,809 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.47% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Massachusetts Ma stated it has 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Balyasny Asset Llc has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Next Financial Grp Inc has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

