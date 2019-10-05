Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Holding In Applied Matls (AMAT) Was Upped; Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab De Cv Adr (FMX) Holding Maintained by Capital International Inc

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas bought 59,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 285,679 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.83M, up from 226,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 4.62M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab De Cv Adr (FMX) by 582.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 19,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 22,838 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab De Cv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $93.28. About 335,356 shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

More notable recent Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FEMSA Comercio enters Convenience sector in Brazil through Joint Venture with RaÃ­zen – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Driven By OXXO, The Core FEMSA Story Remains Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FEMSA Makes A Cautious Entry Into The Brazilian C-Store Market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FEMSA Announces Time Change for Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,366 shares to 13,134 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 24,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,736 shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi names top semi equipment stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Applied Materials to Acquire Kokusai Electric Nasdaq:AMAT – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AMAT -2.5% after recovery comments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,845 shares to 100,656 shares, valued at $20.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 11,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,640 shares, and cut its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mairs & invested in 0% or 7,477 shares. Mengis Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 4,953 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) reported 483 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 44,089 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 24,443 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd accumulated 21,600 shares. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 3.53% or 15.88M shares. Grassi Mgmt has 301,460 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited invested in 0.04% or 10,355 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Pension Ser invested in 0.18% or 1.21M shares. Sol Cap Management Communication holds 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 8,400 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Tru, Kentucky-based fund reported 4,714 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 1,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot has 8,626 shares.