Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Has Raised Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding By $4.42 Million; DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (DXSPF) Shorts Raised By 8.79%

DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) had an increase of 8.79% in short interest. DXSPF’s SI was 501,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 8.79% from 460,600 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 1670 days are for DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DXSPF)’s short sellers to cover DXSPF’s short positions. It closed at $8.19 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 17.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas acquired 78,937 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 540,585 shares with $30.68 million value, up from 461,648 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $35.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.52 million shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Names Former FAA Head Michael Huerta to Board; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MICHAEL THOMAS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas decreased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 7,456 shares to 229,084 valued at $25.31 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 131,341 shares and now owns 153,803 shares. Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel holds 0.16% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Essex Investment Lc owns 71,845 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 39,894 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 5,193 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 15,486 shares. Thompson Invest Management accumulated 16,200 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Advisor Ltd Liability Corp has 12,689 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 269,299 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 370,474 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Palladium Prtn Lc stated it has 100,110 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 6,564 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cadence holds 37,578 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Argi Svcs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 6,697 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership holds 64,358 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $7200 highest and $5800 lowest target. $66.14’s average target is 22.91% above currents $53.81 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 3. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 3 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 11. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DAL in report on Wednesday, October 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

