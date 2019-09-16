Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Has Lowered Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake By $14.15 Million; The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Covered By 1 Bulls

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 17.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold 123,052 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 585,725 shares with $67.58 million value, down from 708,777 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $47.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $111.67. About 365,986 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80

Among 6 analysts covering JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. JM Smucker has $13200 highest and $9300 lowest target. $114.83’s average target is 6.42% above currents $107.9 stock price. JM Smucker had 10 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $11000 target. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SJM in report on Friday, June 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, August 29. See The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $142.0000 New Target: $132.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Sell Old Target: $99.0000 New Target: $93.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $114.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $117.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $96 New Target: $120 Upgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Waste Management has $13000 highest and $103 lowest target. $115.80’s average target is 3.70% above currents $111.67 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $106 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, April 11. On Wednesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 24.28 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas increased Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 26,675 shares to 155,428 valued at $13.31M in 2019Q2. It also upped Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) stake by 69,224 shares and now owns 203,006 shares. Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) was raised too.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Management LP has 11,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The New York-based Hrt Financial Lc has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Field And Main Financial Bank has invested 1.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). California-based Cap Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Scopus Asset LP has invested 0.16% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Leavell Invest has invested 0.51% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp invested in 130,188 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Com reported 2,788 shares. Scotia Capital reported 175,273 shares stake. 5,460 are owned by Numerixs Invest Techs. Joel Isaacson And Co Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability invested in 522 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx holds 24,743 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Caprock Grp reported 2,012 shares stake.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.31 billion. It operates through U.S. It has a 22.91 P/E ratio. Retail Coffee, U.S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold The J. M. Smucker Company shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn stated it has 207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 14,617 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Advantage holds 2.55% or 32,344 shares. 138,616 were accumulated by Kbc Nv. Griffin Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 826 shares. Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 39,120 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Camarda Advsrs Limited Company reported 11 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 30,328 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 274,322 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. 2 were reported by Valley National Advisers Inc. Quantum Cap Mngmt holds 0.71% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 11,253 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Moller Fincl reported 1,778 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. California-based Aperio Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

The stock increased 1.31% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $107.9. About 128,185 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER’S SR UNSECURED DEBT RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Smucker to Buy Parent of Pet-Food Maker Nutrish; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Voluntarily Recalls Specific Lots of 2 Varieties of Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME COSTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION; 04/04/2018 – JM SMucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 bln; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS