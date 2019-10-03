Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Has Cut Its Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Position by $12.84 Million as Stock Rose; Shah Capital Management Cut Avon Products (AVP) Holding by $10.90 Million; Market Value Rose

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 50.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold 2.57 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.07M, down from 5.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 7.43M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 09/04/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD -FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME INCREASED IN EXCESS OF 5%; 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q Rev $1.38B; 28/03/2018 – 2018 Major League Baseball Season Airs Nationwide on SiriusXM; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC QTRLY AVERAGE SELF-PAY MONTHLY CHURN 1.8 PCT VS. VS 1.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sirius XM Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIRI); 12/04/2018 – Shane McAnally, Singer, Songwriter, Producer to Host Exclusive New Series on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL AND SUBSCRIBER GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – SiriusXM Giving Listeners “Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel”; 18/04/2018 – NISSAN NORTHAM & SIRIUSXM EXTEND PACT THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 46.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 3.63 million shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.03M, down from 7.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 3.52 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 10/04/2018 – American Cancer Society Welcomes Avon as National Presenting Sponsor of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Rev $1.39B; 20/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS: CERBERUS AFFIL VOTED SHRS TO NAME TESSLER TO BD; 15/05/2018 – SABA REDUCED CSCO, RDC, JCP, AVP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Will Nominate James A. Mitarotonda for Bd; 25/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Avon Area Auction • Sunday, June 3; 11/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Considering Discharge Permit for Avon Lake Power Plant; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY NORTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS UP 1%, OR DOWN 3% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 26/03/2018 – AVON, INVESTORS AGREE ON JAMES MITAROTONDA AS BOARD CANDIDATE

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on November, 7. AVP’s profit will be $8.87M for 53.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold AVP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 284.13 million shares or 10.73% less from 318.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Axa owns 0.01% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 416,615 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 60,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc owns 230,802 shares. The Michigan-based Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). General Amer Investors Com has invested 0.29% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Principal Group Inc Incorporated Inc owns 3.55 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Gradient Invs Lc reported 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md owns 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 252,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg, France-based fund reported 21,211 shares. Moreover, Capital Intll Investors has 0.02% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). 95,000 were reported by Caprock Grp Inc Inc. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 500,000 shares.

Shah Capital Management, which manages about $220.22 million and $180.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 226,700 shares to 6.64M shares, valued at $24.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.50, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold SIRI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 777.63 million shares or 13.57% less from 899.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 134,470 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc invested 0.13% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0.03% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Zimmer Ptnrs LP has invested 1.95% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Wade G W holds 0.01% or 19,998 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation invested 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated owns 148 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability Company reported 28,061 shares stake. Sequoia Ltd Liability accumulated 11,000 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 23,810 shares. 682,591 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 94,635 shares to 133,058 shares, valued at $27.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 167,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Analysts await Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SIRI’s profit will be $266.99M for 26.17 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.