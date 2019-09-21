Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Has Boosted Its Target (TGT) Holding by $5.35 Million; Friess Associates Boosted Holding in Adobe (ADBE) as Valuation Rose

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas bought 62,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 174,159 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.08M, up from 111,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 4.17 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 61,034 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.98M, up from 59,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.36 million shares traded or 35.61% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 240,368 shares to 661,834 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 13,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,054 shares, and cut its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Invest Advisors Limited has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Middleton & Ma owns 1.72% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 37,670 shares. Signature And Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Grisanti Cap Ltd Liability holds 2.34% or 14,576 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 262 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd reported 0.23% stake. Moors & Cabot Incorporated holds 0.04% or 995 shares. Cape Ann Bankshares has invested 0.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Citigroup stated it has 517,596 shares. Salem Inv Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 594 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.65% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 368,128 shares. 127,634 were accumulated by Alexandria Ltd Company. Golub Llc reported 695 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Incorporated Ks has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 9,053 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 0.9% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 316,178 shares.

