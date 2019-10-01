Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Decreased Position in Carnival (CCL) by $3.15 Million as Stock Price Declined; Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Increased Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stake by $1.49 Million

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 33,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 466,670 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.85 million, up from 432,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 836,613 shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold 68,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 84,702 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94M, down from 153,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 6.64M shares traded or 64.53% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 55,800 shares to 170,335 shares, valued at $38.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 14,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 7,407 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc accumulated 17,218 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Black Creek Management has 2.78% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 1.81 million shares. Cordasco Finance Network invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Comm National Bank & Trust owns 11,231 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 727,554 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 4.31M shares. State Bank Of The West owns 6,689 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Capstone Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cibc Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Scotia Capital owns 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 19,366 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 119 are owned by Bartlett Co Llc. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 14,335 shares to 78,844 shares, valued at $48.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 70,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc holds 14,116 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Llc invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 95,035 are owned by Evergreen Mgmt Lc. Telemus has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Mendel Money Mgmt reported 1.01% stake. Moreover, Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsrs has 0.02% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 96,185 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 161,400 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 234,512 shares. Heronetta Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.15% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Com invested 0.39% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Birchview Limited Partnership owns 50,000 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Advisory Service Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,500 shares. Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.95% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).