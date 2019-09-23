Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Cut Home Depot (HD) Holding By $8.94 Million; Proxima Capital Management Lifted Olin (OLN) Position By $357,000

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 17.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold 43,207 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 209,712 shares with $43.61M value, down from 252,919 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $248.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $226.95. About 770,178 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased Olin Corp (OLN) stake by 6.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Proxima Capital Management Llc acquired 17,000 shares as Olin Corp (OLN)’s stock declined 4.97%. The Proxima Capital Management Llc holds 282,000 shares with $6.18M value, up from 265,000 last quarter. Olin Corp now has $3.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 535,177 shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 97,000 shares to 275,000 valued at $4.24M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 15,300 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Perspecta Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advsr LP stated it has 385,111 shares. Lpl Fin Llc has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Group reported 322,094 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mesirow Investment Mgmt reported 1.01% stake. Lazard Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 33,987 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Smith Moore stated it has 0.1% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Raymond James And Associates holds 0% or 114,744 shares. Adage Capital Prns Grp Inc Lc invested 0.52% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 9,207 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp reported 37,264 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 109 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 25,270 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 53,350 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Olin has $32 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 42.09% above currents $18.77 stock price. Olin had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Alembic.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $716,852 activity. The insider VERMILLION TERESA M bought $10,872. Shipp Earl L had bought 250 shares worth $4,479. 15,000 shares valued at $234,882 were bought by Sutton Scott McDougald on Friday, August 23. On Wednesday, August 21 Alderman Heidi S bought $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 2,000 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Smith Vince J, worth $85,000 on Monday, August 12. BUNCH C ROBERT had bought 10,000 shares worth $178,490 on Wednesday, August 7.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.51 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $229.63’s average target is 1.18% above currents $226.95 stock price. Home Depot had 18 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of HD in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 21. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. Wedbush maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 522 shares. 99,772 were reported by Rockland Com. Savant Capital Limited Co stated it has 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Westfield Cap Management Comm Lp holds 1.52% or 972,866 shares in its portfolio. 1,225 are owned by Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors reported 0% stake. Tributary Capital Mgmt Lc holds 4,400 shares. John G Ullman & holds 999 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Ltd accumulated 44,481 shares. Wellington Shields & Company Ltd Llc owns 1,116 shares. Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 29,492 shares. 123,286 are held by Raymond James Trust Na. 5,566 are owned by Bender Robert And Associates. Family Firm invested in 0.2% or 2,791 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust holds 1.3% or 43,913 shares.