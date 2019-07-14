Te Connectivity (TEL) Holder First Manhattan Company Decreased Its Stake by $4.63 Million; As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Holder Kensico Capital Management Trimmed by $48.22 Million Its Position

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 309,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.86 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $447.03M, down from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Te Connectivity (TEL) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 57,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 197,056 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91M, down from 254,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Te Connectivity for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.44. About 1.52 million shares traded or 28.66% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company stated it has 623,388 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 0.06% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 29,974 shares. S&Co accumulated 26,083 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 5,109 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Holdings holds 0.11% or 290,147 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag holds 1.93% or 577,038 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Td Asset Management holds 130,147 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rivulet Cap Lc owns 6.51% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 858,300 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd holds 0.1% or 1.05M shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp has invested 0.91% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% or 652,030 shares. Montag A Associates holds 0.03% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 5,732 shares.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.43 per share. TEL’s profit will be $482.34M for 16.51 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.70% EPS growth.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 121,821 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $53.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 68,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Kiniska Pharmaceutic.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon & Associates Incorporated reported 6.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). California-based Falcon Point Capital Llc has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Viking Fund invested in 10,000 shares. Tctc Holdings Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Roanoke Asset Management Ny stated it has 2,030 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 3.96M are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Daiwa Sb Ltd holds 13,470 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust has invested 1.49% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mechanics Bancorp Department owns 35,112 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Oak Associates Oh accumulated 9,502 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Marsico Management Ltd Liability has 1.26 million shares for 7.07% of their portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 75 shares. 13,407 are owned by Virtu Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.47% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 175,006 were reported by Old Natl National Bank In.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

