TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) and MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), both competing one another are Diversified Electronics companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TE Connectivity Ltd. 89 2.19 N/A 9.40 9.83 MicroVision Inc. 1 3.92 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TE Connectivity Ltd. 0.00% 28.4% 14.8% MicroVision Inc. 0.00% 0% -136%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.19 beta means TE Connectivity Ltd.’s volatility is 19.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. MicroVision Inc. on the other hand, has 0.54 beta which makes it 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, MicroVision Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. TE Connectivity Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MicroVision Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd. and MicroVision Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TE Connectivity Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 MicroVision Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TE Connectivity Ltd.’s average price target is $95.67, while its potential upside is 4.88%. Competitively the average price target of MicroVision Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 476.80% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, MicroVision Inc. is looking more favorable than TE Connectivity Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of TE Connectivity Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.8% of MicroVision Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TE Connectivity Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, MicroVision Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TE Connectivity Ltd. 1.12% -5.08% -2.13% 15.11% -0.9% 22.17% MicroVision Inc. -9.86% -20% -34.89% -21% -30.24% 5.98%

For the past year TE Connectivity Ltd. has stronger performance than MicroVision Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors TE Connectivity Ltd. beats MicroVision Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; heat shrink tubing; relays; and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, undersea telecommunication systems, antennas, relays, and heat shrink tubing for the data and devices, subsea communications, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. offers its products to approximately 150 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.