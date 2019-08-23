TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX)

As Diversified Electronics businesses, TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) and AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TE Connectivity Ltd. 88 2.21 N/A 9.40 9.83 AVX Corporation 17 1.32 N/A 1.61 9.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TE Connectivity Ltd. and AVX Corporation. AVX Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to TE Connectivity Ltd. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. TE Connectivity Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than AVX Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TE Connectivity Ltd. and AVX Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TE Connectivity Ltd. 0.00% 28.4% 14.8% AVX Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 8.5%

Volatility and Risk

TE Connectivity Ltd. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.19 beta. Competitively, AVX Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TE Connectivity Ltd. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, AVX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. AVX Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TE Connectivity Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

TE Connectivity Ltd. and AVX Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TE Connectivity Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 AVX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.55% for TE Connectivity Ltd. with average target price of $95.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TE Connectivity Ltd. and AVX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 26.7% respectively. TE Connectivity Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 72.25% of AVX Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TE Connectivity Ltd. 1.12% -5.08% -2.13% 15.11% -0.9% 22.17% AVX Corporation -9.07% -9.35% -5.29% -14.29% -24.86% -0.13%

For the past year TE Connectivity Ltd. had bullish trend while AVX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors TE Connectivity Ltd. beats AVX Corporation.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; heat shrink tubing; relays; and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, undersea telecommunication systems, antennas, relays, and heat shrink tubing for the data and devices, subsea communications, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. offers its products to approximately 150 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale), and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products. This segmentÂ’s product portfolio enables its customers to store, filter, or regulate electric energy in electronic devices. The KED Resale segment distributes and sells ceramic capacitors, frequency control devices, SAW devices, sensor products, RF modules, actuators, acoustic devices, and connectors produced by Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The Interconnect segment manufactures and resells electronic connectors and interconnect systems for use in various industries. It serves various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology hardware, automotive electronics, medical devices and instrumentation, industrial instrumentation, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems, and consumer electronics industries. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to multi-national original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. AVX Corporation is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.