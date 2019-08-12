TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) to pay $0.46 on Sep 6, 2019; Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)’s Sentiment Is 0.63

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) is expected to pay $0.46 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:TEL) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.46 dividend. TE Connectivity Ltd’s current price of $89.77 translates into 0.51% yield. TE Connectivity Ltd’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 1.01M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (CPSS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 10 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 16 sold and reduced their equity positions in Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 10.64 million shares, down from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Consumer Portfolio Services Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $78.63 million. The firm purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. It has a 7.2 P/E ratio. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the clients of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Analysts await Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CPSS’s profit will be $2.44M for 8.07 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Second Curve Capital Llc holds 5.26% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. for 1.98 million shares. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owns 468,464 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Llc has 1.44% invested in the company for 884,783 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 0.27% in the stock. Leisure Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 53,158 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TE Connectivity Ltd. shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi reported 4.94M shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0% or 7,238 shares. Int has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 0.04% or 194,707 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 2.70 million shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh holds 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 3,691 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 43,637 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 97,676 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 2,499 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 3.74M shares. John G Ullman & Associate holds 79,650 shares. Amp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 133,824 shares. Seabridge Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.77% or 28,499 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $84 lowest target. $95.67’s average target is 6.57% above currents $89.77 stock price. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs.