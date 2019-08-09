TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) to pay $0.46 on Sep 6, 2019; Chemed (CHE) Shorts Lowered By 1.71%

Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) had a decrease of 1.71% in short interest. CHE’s SI was 178,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.71% from 181,200 shares previously. With 101,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE)’s short sellers to cover CHE’s short positions. The SI to Chemed Corp’s float is 1.15%. The stock increased 1.41% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $427.06. About 180,189 shares traded or 69.71% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) is expected to pay $0.46 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:TEL) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.46 dividend. TE Connectivity Ltd’s current price of $90.22 translates into 0.51% yield. TE Connectivity Ltd’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.22. About 1.27M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chemed declares $0.32 dividend – Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Chemed Corporation (CHE) Subsidiary Roto-Rooter to Buy Assets of Its Largest Independent Franchise Operator for $120 Million – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chemed Corp (CHE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.01 billion. It operates through two divisions, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It has a 35.31 P/E ratio. The firm offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 24 investors sold Chemed Corporation shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 653 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 0.01% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 15,880 shares. Lincoln Natl accumulated 1,412 shares. Bb&T stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Moreover, Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 39 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Company has 982 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has 10,981 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 18,127 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. France-based Fund Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 39,129 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1,144 are held by Zacks Inv. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation owns 80,795 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $206,430 activity. $206,430 worth of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) shares were bought by WALSH GEORGE J III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TE Connectivity Ltd. shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.06% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Blair William & Il stated it has 91,270 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited owns 0.04% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 13,358 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon accumulated 2.65M shares. Schroder Investment Management Gp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Fincl Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.07% or 10,668 shares. Moreover, Northeast Consultants has 0.1% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 18,891 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company owns 1,191 shares. Shelton Mngmt invested in 261 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 19,810 shares. Assetmark owns 246 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 0.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 72,754 are held by Markston Limited Liability. Moreover, Farmers Trust Com has 0.08% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company has market cap of $30.73 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. It has a 9.89 P/E ratio. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling, wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets.

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) on Thursday, July 25 with “Overweight” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies.