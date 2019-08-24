Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stock Price Declined While Generation Investment Management Llp Boosted Holding; As Ubs Group Ag (Adr) (UBS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 41,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 4.58 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.03M, up from 4.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.29. About 2.01 million shares traded or 47.30% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (Adr) (UBS) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 221,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.79M, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 2.15M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 07/03/2018 – TDC TDC.CO – SAYS UBS GROUP AG HAS ON 28 FEBRUARY 2018 ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS; 09/05/2018 – UBS Hires Credit Suisse Executive to Run Investment Banking in Switzerland; 07/03/2018 TDC TDC.CO – UBS GROUP AG ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5%; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Franchise Strength Drives Sound 1Q18; 25/03/2018 – UBS Group CEO Discusses Deals, Growth and Trade (Video); 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Settlement Includes $41 Million in Cash to New York State; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION REDUCED BOTH 2017 BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY CHF 0.03; 16/03/2018 – UBS to Cut Funds From Platform — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Operating Income CHF7.7B; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – UBS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017 WAS CHF 1.1 BLN AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE CHF 0.27

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 26,864 shares. Cove Street Cap Limited Company accumulated 38,060 shares. Blair William Il owns 91,270 shares. Utd Advisers Ltd Company holds 14,535 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First Citizens Natl Bank accumulated 12,648 shares. Duncker Streett And Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 9,625 shares. Congress Asset Ma reported 0.07% stake. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Richard Bernstein Advisors invested 0.13% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 2,665 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 326,087 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 29,974 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 9,319 are held by Commercial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 239,025 shares to 857,209 shares, valued at $435.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 567,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.11M shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 66,675 shares to 72,695 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (NYSE:HSBC) by 57,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00M shares, and has risen its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV).