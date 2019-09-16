Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stock Declined While Price T Rowe Associates Lifted by $90.61 Million Its Holding; Pembroke Management LTD Increases Position in Genpact Limited (G)

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 30.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 90,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 390,480 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.87M, up from 300,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 377,192 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 953,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 14.66 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40B, up from 13.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $95.42. About 462,672 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madison Inv Holdg stated it has 1.54% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 108,739 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp. Cleararc Cap owns 5,013 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.58% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Advisory Research has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 245,213 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il invested in 0.12% or 10,605 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Cove Street Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.47% or 38,060 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 2.70M shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp owns 12.52 million shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs reported 0.01% stake. Savings Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.07% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 124,762 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 641 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 4,956 shares to 550,943 shares, valued at $43.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 6,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 513,125 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold G shares while 62 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 166.08 million shares or 0.78% more from 164.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 1.01% or 312,368 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested in 21,487 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And invested in 3.43M shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 593,253 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 298,000 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 2,440 shares. Northern invested in 869,885 shares. 581,750 were reported by Endowment Management L P. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.3% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt reported 0.17% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.02% or 1.57 million shares. Leuthold Gru Llc has 82,837 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 15,041 shares. 864,619 were accumulated by Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Inc.