Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake Held by Ecofin Ltd; Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Holder Indexiq Advisors Boosted Holding by $1.62 Million as Stock Rose

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 33,724 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 24,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 828,363 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) by 1889.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 59,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% . The institutional investor held 63,016 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 3,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.46. About 113,533 shares traded. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has declined 25.20% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 07/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Produce Acquires Equity Investment In Purple Carrot; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 88c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDP); 04/04/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Net $41.5M; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC – ACQUIRED AN EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT, A PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 85c; 15/03/2018 Fresh Del Monte Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q REV. $1.11B; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Fresh Del Monte

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 104,938 shares to 344,418 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 694,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,541 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability Company stated it has 100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 26,083 were reported by S&Co. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.11% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 407,737 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). The Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Manufacturers Life The owns 460,171 shares. Brinker Cap Inc holds 6,095 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 380,214 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 13,358 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 9,247 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 160,800 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Co holds 0.17% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 6,050 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 414,503 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold FDP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 0.00% more from 28.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,700 were reported by Swiss Comml Bank. Vident Invest Advisory Limited has 26,767 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 10,798 shares. Aqr Limited Co reported 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Guggenheim Limited Company reported 20,506 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 5,990 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De has 133,546 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De reported 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company reported 1.07M shares stake. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 158,561 shares. Corecommodity Lc reported 19,177 shares stake. 2,198 were accumulated by Bank Of Montreal Can. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Carroll Finance Assocs Inc reported 1 shares stake.