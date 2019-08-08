Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake Has Boosted by Ecofin Ltd; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Northstar Group Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 33,724 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 24,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 575,625 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 2.53M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,275 shares to 13,295 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc reported 0.19% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gradient Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 683 are owned by Kwmg Ltd Company. 6.44 million are owned by Fayez Sarofim & Co. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel stated it has 41,094 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company reported 10,787 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Markston Intll Ltd Liability accumulated 68,422 shares. Kings Point Capital reported 29,784 shares. Carroll Financial Associates owns 11,877 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 16.57 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 894 are held by Estabrook Capital. The Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 1.54% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Iowa-based Principal Gru Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.29% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 13,000 shares. Parsons Capital Ri holds 73,038 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Rech holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 25,749 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1.54 million shares. Pnc Services Gru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Duncker Streett & Incorporated invested 0.18% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 230,104 are held by Howland Management Limited Liability Corporation. Counselors Inc holds 100,815 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 0% stake. Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.09% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 34,613 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il stated it has 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Ftb Advsr holds 4,832 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First National Tru has 0.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Citadel Ltd Liability Co holds 1.08 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 450 were accumulated by Somerset Trust Communication. Everence Capital holds 9,136 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,502 shares to 36,415 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Livent Corp by 185,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,139 shares, and cut its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQUNF).

