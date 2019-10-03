Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Shares Declined While Rivulet Capital Has Increased Holding; Prospector Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Ebay (EBAY)

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 8,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 866,350 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.98M, up from 858,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $88.82. About 316,741 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 1002.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 160,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 176,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 2.39 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95M and $957.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 598,513 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $80.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 0.33% stake. Ativo Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 11,010 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability reported 3,691 shares stake. Keybank National Association Oh owns 7,482 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 39,314 are held by Raymond James Services Advsrs. Aqr Capital Mngmt owns 1.14M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett & reported 9,625 shares. 229,878 were accumulated by Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd. Fjarde Ap has 110,681 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 21,863 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Capital Inc Ca invested in 0.02% or 2,554 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First Bank & Trust invested in 0.05% or 3,578 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 10,557 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of America De invested in 0.02% or 3.87 million shares. American Century reported 2.85 million shares. New Jersey-based Harding Loevner LP has invested 0.71% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 406,652 shares. Kemnay Advisory reported 1,325 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 300 shares. 352,028 were reported by Sei Investments Communication. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.11% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.38% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.16M shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs owns 697,830 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 73,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc reported 104,995 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 64,361 shares. Soros Fund Management Lc has 0.98% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.07 million shares.

