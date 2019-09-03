Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Shareholder Regions Financial Raised Stake by $14.91 Million; United Nat Food Com (UNFI) Holding Raised by Winslow Asset Management Inc

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 1224.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 186,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 201,621 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, up from 15,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $88.28. About 922,453 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Nat Food Inc Com (UNFI) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 54,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 262,140 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 208,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Food Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 603,816 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) by 16,872 shares to 586,753 shares, valued at $16.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 98,938 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $69.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.