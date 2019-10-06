Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Shareholder Matrix Asset Advisors Lowered Its Position by $1.96 Million; King Luther Capital Management Holding in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Has Cut by $661,710 as Valuation Rose

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 20,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 125,984 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.07 million, down from 146,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $89.89. About 1.07 million shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 2,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 628,368 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144.59 million, down from 631,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $261.93. About 639,865 shares traded or 13.60% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $215.81M for 19.04 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Electron Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 58,438 shares. Westpac Corporation owns 4,697 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding reported 54,621 shares stake. Raymond James And holds 31,865 shares. Moreover, Sfmg Limited Com has 0.07% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2,202 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc has 18,026 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. 5,100 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Point72 Asset Mgmt L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 88,144 shares. Eagle Asset Inc reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). The New York-based Harvey Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 6.24% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 23,630 shares. Next Finance Gp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 155,185 are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Llc. Amica Mutual Communication stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). First Foundation owns 1% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 77,639 shares.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 15,060 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $291.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 47,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $564.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 16,614 shares to 98,646 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,619 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $435.01M for 17.29 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

