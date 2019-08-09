Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $6.27 Million; Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Holding Has Raised by Gemmer Asset Management Llc

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 78,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 2,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 81,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 954,456 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11 million shares traded or 39.60% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Marietta Inv Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Epoch Inv Ptnrs has 798,430 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. E&G Advsr LP invested 0.34% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 529,965 shares. Glenview Financial Bank Dept owns 5,515 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 10,059 shares. Victory Cap invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 10,287 are owned by Lincoln Natl Corp. 28,687 were reported by City Hldg. Personal Capital Corp invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fort Ltd Partnership reported 16,319 shares stake. Lipe Dalton owns 1,997 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Intll Grp reported 1.66% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 317,957 are held by Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 13,358 shares. Blume Capital Management reported 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Dana Invest Advsrs Inc has 3,421 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pggm Investments reported 672,312 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.26% or 18,274 shares. Btim Corp has invested 0.26% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Boys Arnold And stated it has 11,455 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 1.15M are held by Axa. Fifth Third Bankshares invested 0.09% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Pennsylvania-based Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 411,744 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability holds 0% or 38 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd invested in 0.06% or 5,001 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora reported 798 shares.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 10,014 shares to 25,451 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 34,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $443.25M for 17.26 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.