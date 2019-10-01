Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Boosted Its Holding; As Newell Brands Com (NWL) Valuation Declined, Green Square Capital Lifted Holding by $336,870

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 22,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 86,650 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 64,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 3.11 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR OPERATING CASH FLOW OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.45 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Newell, Sell Ford in Consumer Discretionary: 13F; 23/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer reviews the prospects at Newell Brands after a proxy fight with Carl Icahn and Starboard Value ends peacefully; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – SIGNED DEAL TO SELL ITS WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX HOLDINGS, A PROVIDER OF PAPER & PLASTIC PACKAGING PRODUCTS BACKED BY CARLYLE GROUP; 09/03/2018 – Starboard: Recent Newell Brands Director Departures Show Significant Change Is Required Immediately; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – Buy or sell Newell Brands, $NWL? @JimCramer warns the current proxy fight has very limited upside; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS STARBOARD DID NOT APPROACH MANAGEMENT OR BOARD TO SEEK ENGAGEMENT PRIOR TO GIVING NOTICE OF ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS; 16/03/2018 – Icahn, with 6 percent of Newell Brands shares, hasn’t decided which side he’s on; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Beats Profit Expectations, Revenue Was In Line — MarketWatch

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 22,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 328,508 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.26M, up from 306,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.04. About 668,442 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M

