Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Raised Its Stake by $20.50 Million as Stock Price Rose; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lifted Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 1,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,039 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, up from 79,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $244.01. About 6.73M shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 256,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.19M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $95.78. About 1.20 million shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. The insider BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.91M. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 636,855 shares to 6.04 million shares, valued at $291.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 482,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

