Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Upped Its Stake by $88.46 Million; P2 Capital Partners Has Raised Holding in Ebix (EBIX)

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 299,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.31 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.7. About 239,415 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.94 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.80M, up from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $92.69. About 1.46M shares traded or 24.31% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 8,245 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 5,607 shares. 8,800 were reported by Icon Advisers Com. Principal Group has 190,182 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Atwood & Palmer holds 183,878 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 739,514 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has invested 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Pnc Fincl Group Inc reported 826 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 14,933 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 19,403 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 67 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 20,663 shares stake. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 2,179 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 12,752 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 30,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16,916 shares to 845,070 shares, valued at $38.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 241,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 693,407 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Financial Net reported 5 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 6,860 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1.54M shares. 1.29M are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. Goodnow Investment Grp Limited Liability reported 21,692 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First Advisors Lp stated it has 601,630 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa holds 16,319 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 551 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 160,800 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 13,996 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Financial In owns 205 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 0.39% or 2.29 million shares. Manchester Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1,241 shares. 96,046 were reported by Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Pa.

