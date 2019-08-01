Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Shareholder Boston Common Asset Management Cut Holding as Market Value Declined; As Six Flags Entertainment (Six) (SIX) Market Valuation Declined, Corbyn Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $3.88 Million

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 22.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 4,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 16,123 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 20,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 1.80M shares traded or 40.81% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment (Six) (SIX) by 49.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc analyzed 79,126 shares as the company's stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 80,682 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, down from 159,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment (Six) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 1.02M shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "GNC Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire" on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Wells Fargo Upgrades Six Flags, Sees More Upside Ahead – Benzinga" published on July 09, 2019

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.88 million for 5.72 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.71 million for 17.77 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 7,250 shares to 135,020 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 84,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De Chi (NYSE:SQM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.