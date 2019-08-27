Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Share Price Declined While Nuance Investments Has Lifted Its Stake; Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) Stock Price Declined While Paradice Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by 71.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 509,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% . The institutional investor held 198,459 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, down from 707,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $494.27M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 15,877 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 11/04/2018 – HBR CONSULTING EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM, APPOINTS EVAN TRENT AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles and City Year UK Bring Together Top Business Leaders to Inspire the Next Generation; 23/04/2018 – HSII SEES 2Q REV. $160.0M TO $170.0M, EST. $161.0M; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Promotes European Leader to Global Chief Marketing Officer; 22/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Campbell Soup, Heidrick & Struggles, Rogers, Yara; 15/05/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – ISS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ITEM SEEKING APPROVAL OF GSP, CHANGING ITS MAY 8 RECOMMENDATION; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Sees 2Q Rev $160M-$170M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heidrick & Struggles International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSII); 17/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Launches Disruptive Innovators Team; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q EPS 53c

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 13,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 85,764 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 72,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $89.44. About 86,733 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

