TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Reaches $88.77 After 6.00% Down Move; Scharf Investments Has Upped Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake

The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $88.77. About 356,775 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) now has $12.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $120.71. About 92,625 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72 million for 17.07 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $84 lowest target. $95.67’s average target is 7.77% above currents $88.77 stock price. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company has market cap of $29.82 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. It has a 9.73 P/E ratio. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity. Phelan Daniel J also bought $13,665 worth of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) on Monday, August 19.

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.20’s average target is 9.52% above currents $120.71 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by Raymond James. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4. JP Morgan maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating.

