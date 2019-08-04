Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position Raised by Oxbow Advisors Llc; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Holding In United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Was Lifted

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 7,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 54,899 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 47,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $90.31. About 1.80M shares traded or 37.79% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 736,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604.23 million, up from 6.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.43. About 2.13M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – UAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.00 TO $8.50, SAW $6.50 TO $8.50; 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N POLICY CHANGE DOES NOT AFFECT IN-CABIN PET TRAVEL; 13/03/2018 – United Continental: 1Q Revenue Improving in All Regions; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES TO RESUME PETSAFE PROGRAM LATER THIS SUMMER; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 6.1% :UAL US; 22/05/2018 – United Airlines and The Private Suite Create a New Luxury Experience at Los Angeles International Airport; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Sees 2018 Non-Fuel Cost Per ASM Flat to Down 1%; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $8.50; 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – ADDS THREE NEW DESTINATIONS TO WASHINGTON-DULLES HUB

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TE Connectivity: Better Days Ahead Appear Likely – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TE Connectivity Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Series L Pfd 7 by 1,404 shares to 6,913 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 109,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,745 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsr has 9,455 shares for 0% of their portfolio. King Luther Cap holds 0.01% or 17,992 shares. Dupont Cap Corp holds 99,714 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr owns 5,538 shares. Cohen & Steers reported 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Principal Grp Incorporated owns 653,246 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 28,256 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. M&T Savings Bank reported 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 26,864 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.22M shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 589,953 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Waddell And Reed has invested 0.31% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 326,087 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Co invested in 5,900 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% or 411,744 shares.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12,343 shares to 5,800 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.