Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position Held by Robecosam Ag; As Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Market Value Rose, Holder Rr Advisors Cut Position by $1.14 Million

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 577,038 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.60M, up from 572,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $95.39. About 804,812 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500.

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.06M market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 19,627 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 120,000 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $63.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voc Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 1.69M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (NYSE:GEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 16,000 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust Corporation owns 40,757 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd owns 23,822 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 9,012 were accumulated by Atria Investments Limited Co. 66,516 were reported by Hightower Limited Liability Com. Whittier Trust accumulated 5,157 shares. Automobile Association holds 194,707 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 890,735 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 215,643 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Da Davidson & invested 0.09% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Art Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% or 31,993 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 0% or 139 shares. 3,744 are owned by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability. Becker Mgmt invested 1.26% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.