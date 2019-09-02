Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position Has Increased by Bailard Inc; As Oneok New (OKE) Shares Rose, Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 22,006 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 17,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.22. About 2.36M shares traded or 71.57% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 18,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 71,918 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 53,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 1.87 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 11,300 shares to 99,071 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 56,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 10,717 shares to 102,856 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 12,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,874 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

